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After Sharad Kapoor's Emotional Appeal, Sonu Sood Meets Josh Actor In Mumbai

Sharad Kapoor, who earned a Filmfare nomination for his negative role in Josh, says he has been bedridden for years and wants to work his way out of a financial crisis.

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After Sharad Kapoor's Emotional Appeal, Sonu Sood Meets Josh Actor In Mumbai
Soon after Sharad Kapoor asked the film industry for support, Sonu Sood stepped in to meet him.
Screengrab from video on X

Sharad Kapoor's plea for help has reached at least one familiar face from the film world. Actor Sonu Sood met the Josh actor in Mumbai on Monday, after Kapoor publicly asked the industry to help him find work and deal with his money troubles.

A clip of the meeting has been doing the rounds on social media. It shows the two actors in conversation, before they greet the photographers waiting outside and pose for pictures together.

One X user, Salman Nizami, posted the video with a note praising Sood for "visiting Sharad Kapoor and standing by him". "Humanity is all about showing up when someone needs support," the post read.

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What came out of the meeting, and whether Sood has offered any help, has not been made public.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood To Earn Rs 3.52 Crore As Rent From Commercial Property in Versova Over 5 Years

'I Want To Work'

Kapoor recently opened up about the toll that illness and money problems have taken on his life. By his own account, he has barely been able to leave his bed for two to three years.

Turning to senior actors for help, he said, "I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it."

Kapoor also said that his relatives rarely visit, and that he mostly hears from them through the occasional phone call. “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes,” he said.

Friend Asks Media To Step Back

According to his friend Hema Choudhary, Kapoor's health troubles go back almost two years. She said these reportedly include an illness affecting his brain, along with a broken leg.

Choudhary has also urged reporters to leave Kapoor alone for now and stop approaching him for comments.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood Flags 10 To 12-Hour Standing Shifts, Urges Airports, Hotels To Make Seating Arrangement Mandatory For Staff

His Film Career

Kapoor's acting career began in 1996 with the film Dastak. Over the years, he appeared in a range of films, among them Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His turn as a villain in Josh, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, won him a nomination at the Filmfare Awards.

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