Kapil Dev's Big Question On Sooryavanshi: Can He Follow Sachin, Or Will It Be Kambli?

Former India captain Kapil Dev has shared his thoughts on teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, amid the debate over the youngster's limited opportunities in the Indian team.

While Kapil praised Sooryavanshi's aggressive approach to batting, he also stressed that the 15-year-old needs time to develop and should remain focused on cricket.

Sooryavanshi featured in just two matches during India's recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand. With Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson among the options at the top of the order, the youngster had limited opportunities to make his mark in the playing XI.

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Kapil believes that Sooryavanshi has considerable potential but should not be rushed into expectations at such an early stage of his career.

"He still has a long way to go. Though he's part of the Indian team, he doesn't get enough chances. I think it's the action. Everybody likes action now and anybody as young as Sooryavanshi, hitting fours and sixes is what old people and young people love to see. He needs more time. There is no shortage of talent," Kapil said during an interview with Mid-Day.

He also pointed out that the teenager has age on his side and should use the coming years to concentrate on improving his game.

"He should just focus on cricket and nothing else. At this stage, they talk about money too. Huge talent, but I think he has to go a long way," he added.

Kapil also offered a word of caution about the distractions that can come with early success. He suggested that Sooryavanshi should stay away from the attractions of fame, money and other distractions as he grows older, particularly when he enters the 18-19 age bracket.

According to the former India captain, maintaining discipline and keeping cricket as his priority will be important for the youngster's long-term career.

Kapil Dev Draws Sachin Tendulkar-Vinod Kambli Comparison

In one of his more striking observations, Kapil also raised a question about the direction Sooryavanshi's career could take. He wondered whether the teenager would go on to have a career like Sachin Tendulkar or follow a different path, drawing a comparison with former India batter Vinod Kambli.

The comparison highlights how two exceptionally talented cricketers can have very different career trajectories. Tendulkar went on to become one of the greatest batters in cricket history, retiring as the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket.

"At the age of 15, he has only cricket [to think about]. When he reaches 18 or 19, other things will emerge, parties and other distractions. Will he be like Sachin Tendulkar or Vinod Kambli? It's very difficult to say at this stage," Kapil said.

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Kambli, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive start to his international career and was often regarded as a batter with enormous talent. However, he could not sustain the same level of success and consistency as Tendulkar, with his international career ending much earlier.

Kapil's larger message was that talent alone does not guarantee a successful career. For Sooryavanshi, the challenge will be to maintain his focus, continue developing his game and make the most of the opportunities that come his way.

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