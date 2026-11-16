Arun Govil Didn't Want To Play Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Here's What Changed His Mind

Actor Arun Govil became a household name after playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan in 1987. Now, he is part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, where he plays King Dashrath, Lord Ram's father.

The actor recently revealed, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, that he had doubts about playing Ram's father after being remembered as Lord Ram for nearly four decades.

Why Govil Hesitated To Play Dashrath?

Govil revealed that he was not sure about accepting the role of King Dashrath at first. Director Nitesh Tiwari wanted to connect the new film with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and felt Govil was the right person for the part.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

However, the actor needed time to make a decision. “After playing the role of Shri Ram, why should I play Dashrath?” he recalled thinking.

He eventually agreed because Tiwari was keen to have him in the film. Govil also felt that he already understood the emotions of both Ram and Dashrath, so he did not need much preparation. Being a father himself, with a son who is nearly 46 years old, also made it easier for him to play the role.

How Playing Ram Changed His Life?

Govil said the role of Ram had a big impact on his career. “My image had become so strong that my producers and directors thought what we should give him now. It did put me in a box for many years,” Govil said.

This limited his acting opportunities for several years. However, he feels that the love and respect he received from playing Ram were worth more than doing several films or television shows. He added that even today, young people come to him for blessings, and people often stand up when he enters a room.

Arun Govil Praises Ranbir Kapoor

Govil also spoke about Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film. The two had a few meetings before the shoot, during which Govil explained some aspects of Ram's character to him. He clarified that he did not guide Ranbir on the sets.

Calling Ranbir a very good actor, Govil also praised the atmosphere during the shoot. He said the sets were calm and quiet, without the noise and shouting that are often seen during film shoots.

ALSO READ: Ramayana China, Russia Release: Expected Dates, Plot, Cast And Other Details

Arun Govil Responds To Criticism

Ramayana Part 1 has received different reactions from viewers, with some criticising its portrayal of Ravana and Maa Sita. Govil believes that a director should have the freedom to tell a story in their own way and that actors should not interfere with that vision. He said, “The story has to be told by them, and how they can see their characters. This is their point of view.”

He also pointed out that Tiwari chose to introduce the characters through Ravana. “So, this was his own way to introduce the characters. He didn't say that he has followed Valmiki Ramayan or Tulsidas Ramayan”. He added that he does not believe in publicly criticising another filmmaker's creative choices.

Govil said the film's technical work and visual effects had received praise, but people could have different opinions when it came to faith.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar 2 Vs KGF 2 Box Office Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Beats Yash's Blockbuster But Trails Behind Ranveer Singh's Movie

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.