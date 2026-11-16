Jammu And Kashmir: Two LeT Terrorists Linked To CRPF Camp Attack Killed In Encounter In Kulgam

Two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on November 16. The operation came after a search for those involved in the November 11 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint, in which three personnel were injured, NDTV reported.

The attack took place at Akhran, near Mir Bazar, where two armed men allegedly opened fire on CRPF personnel stationed at a security checkpoint. One of the attackers was identified as 22-year-old Mohammed Latief Bhat. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the firing, one of them seriously.

Following the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces began a search operation across the area to trace the suspects. The combing operation continued for several days as security personnel followed intelligence inputs to locate the men.

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The search eventually led security forces to a suspected hideout in Kulgam on Monday. An exchange of fire followed, leaving both suspected terrorists dead, NDTV reported.

Who Was Latief Bhat? LeT Operative Linked To Multiple Attacks

According to security sources, Latief Bhat, a 22-year-old local resident of Kulgam who worked as a carpenter, was among the terrorists involved in the encounter. He was allegedly associated with a network of Pakistani terrorists and had been moving between hideouts across South Kashmir with the assistance of overground workers.

Bhat was also suspected of involvement in several terror-related incidents earlier this year, including the July 22 killing of a police constable in Anantnag's Lal Chowk area and the July 31 killing of migrant workers in Kulgam.

Security Tightened Across Jammu And Kashmir

Meanwhile, CRPF Special Director General Sandeep Khirwar said the force had heightened security and alertness across Jammu and Kashmir following the recent attack on its camp.

The security developments come amid renewed concerns over militant activity in the Union Territory. Within 24 hours of the November 11 Kulgam attack, terrorists also killed two Special Police Officers (SPOs), identified as Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar, in Kishtwar district. The officers were reportedly on their way to join an Army-led anti-terror operation.

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