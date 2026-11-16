'I Don't Need More Money': Usman Khawaja Hits Back At Critics Over Sandpapergate Revelations In Sabr

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has rejected suggestions that his revelations about the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal were driven by commercial interests, insisting that his intention was to ensure the entire team took responsibility for the controversial episode.

Khawaja, in his autobiography Sabr, claimed that knowledge of the ball-tampering plot extended beyond the three players who were punished for their involvement.

The scandal erupted during Australia's Test match against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018, when Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball.

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The incident then led to lengthy suspensions for then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft. Smith and Warner were also barred from leadership positions.

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Khawaja's revelations have since triggered fresh debate within Australian cricket. In his book, he maintained that the entire team was aware of the plan, a claim that current Australia captain Pat Cummins has strongly rejected, describing it as "complete and utter nonsense".

Speaking on Antoinette Lattouf's podcast We Used To Be..., Khawaja explained why he decided to revisit the controversy in his book. He said he had made a promise to Warner, who had to deal with the consequences of the scandal and the public criticism that followed.

"I had promised him for ages because he's had to carry this for eight years. I didn't tell David Warner what was in my book until two months ago," he said. "The penalties that happened to these guys were grotesquely overboard," he added.

Khawaja also questioned the severity of the punishments handed to the three players, arguing that Cricket Australia went too far with its disciplinary action. He maintained that the players should not have faced penalties beyond those prescribed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"The reason I say this is because the ICC gave them the penalties. Smith got a game and 100 per cent of his match fee, Bancroft got 75 per cent of his match fee and David Warner got nothing because he didn't do anything," he noted.

"No one had ever gotten these penalties before...the benchmark should be ICC penalties. Cricket Australia went over the top, and I go into details about why I think that happened and the context of what made that happen," he added.

Usman Khawaja Rejects Claims Of Commercial Motive

Khawaja has also received support from Warner, who criticised Cummins for allegedly "throwing him under the bus" following the latter's strong response to the revelations.

"I'm so grateful, God has given me so much, I don't need any more money. Having more money in my life is not going to change my life any more," he said. "I've stood up for the three guys (Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft) who I feel like were treated unfairly, but there are other guys still playing in the team right now that it might be some sort of cost (for them). I tried my best to balance that out.

"I'm not playing the victim here, because I knew what I was getting into and knew what was coming, I just didn't realise it would be so personal."

However, Khawaja's decision to revisit the controversy has also attracted criticism, with suggestions that the revelations could have been motivated by commercial considerations surrounding his autobiography.

The former Australia batter dismissed those suggestions, saying that money was not the reason behind his decision to speak out. He insisted that he wanted to stand up for Warner, Smith and Bancroft, whom he believes were treated unfairly.

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Khawaja also acknowledged that his revelations could have consequences for some of the current Australian players but maintained that he had tried to present his account carefully.

The disagreement has brought the eight-year-old controversy back into the spotlight, with Cummins standing by his denial and Khawaja maintaining that the responsibility for the episode went beyond the three players who were punished.

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