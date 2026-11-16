Uttar Pradesh Starts Distribution Of 25 Lakh Tablets To Students Under Digital Education Scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly started distributing tablets to students across the state in its latest phase of the student digital empowerment programme, wherein it will allocate 25 lakh additional tablets to students in the 2026-27 financial year. Introduced under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, the scheme will enhance access to online education, digital learning resources and skill development for young students in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the latest distribution drive on November 15, 2026, at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. The event brought together over 50,000 students and trainees from 300 educational institutions in Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao districts.

Over 60 lakh students so far have benefited from the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, which was introduced during the 2021-22 academic session and launched on December 25, 2021. Since its introduction, the programme has provided tablets and smartphones to over 60 lakh young people in UP.

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With another 25 lakh tablets planned for distribution, the total number of beneficiaries would reach 85 lakh. The government's long-objective is to extend the scheme's benefits to those who require better access to digital education and technology-based learning.

Who Can Apply for Free Tablets?

Eligible beneficiaries include those enrolled in higher education, technical and vocational programmes, those pursuing medical education, agriculture, research and skill development courses. Students attending central universities located in Uttar Pradesh are also included, along with eligible beneficiaries associated with the MSME and Export Promotion departments and programmes supporting persons with disabilities.

The initiative extends to students pursuing diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at recognised institutions.

On their devices, students will be able to use applications such as Infosys Springboard, Adhyayan and Yuva Sathi, which offer educational and skill-development content.

Eligible students are advised to remain in contact with their respective educational institutions for information about beneficiary selection, verification and tablet distribution schedules.

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