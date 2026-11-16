Nimmi’s Long-Time Caretaker Booked for Allegedly Misappropriating Funds, Eyeing Crore-Worth Assets

Mumbai Police has registered a case against late Bollywood actress Nimmi's caretaker, Asrar Ahmed Shaikh, as the late actress' inheritance case takes a new turn. The Mumbai Police registered a case against the caretaker for embezzlement of money and assets worth crores, according to NDTV.

According to reports, an FIR was registered by the Santacruz Police on November 11, after the complainant Mohammed Yunus Salim Durrani, who was related to Nimmi's family, had filed a case against Shaikh alleging that Shaikh misused his access to Nimmi's finances and attempted to take control of properties estimated to be worth Rs 7-8 crore.

According to the complaint, as Nimmi grew older and encountered difficulties travelling for her treatment and other needs, she reportedly drew up joint bank accounts with Shaikh using the "either or survivor" arrangement in order to facilitate payments. The family has alleged that he subsequently misappropriated fixed deposits worth approximately Rs 1.77 crore. These reportedly included Rs 1.23 crore deposited with the State Bank of India and Rs 54 lakh with Saraswat Bank.

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The complaint also alleges that Shaikh sold Nimmi's car, a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and kept the money. He was further accused of locking the actress' two flats in Neha Apartments on Juhu Tara Road.

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What Does Nimmi's Will Say?

The dispute centres on Nimmi's will, which reportedly left her properties, fixed deposits and jewellery to her adopted son, Ali Sayyed Parvez, and another relative. Parvez died on December 28, 2020, after contracting Covid-19. His widow, Salma Neki Parveen, and their three children are among the beneficiaries involved in the inheritance dispute.

According to reports, the will named Gurpal Singh Harban Singh Sachar as its executor. The family has alleged that Shaikh concealed the document, following which they approached the Bombay High Court seeking its details and legal validation.

Charges Against Shaikh

Santacruz Police have booked the caretaker under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property of a deceased person), Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating), and Sections 465, 467 and 468 (forgery and related offences), NDTV reported.

The investigation is underway. The allegations against the caretaker are yet to be established in court of law.

Who Was Nimmi?

Nimmi, whose real name was Nawab Bano, was a popular Bollywood actress in what is said to be Bollywood's Golden Era in the 1940s, 1950s and early 1960s. Nimmi made her acting debut with Raj Kapoor's Barsaat (1949), in which she played a supporting role opposite Prem Nath. The film became a major success and established her as a promising actress. She subsequently worked with leading actors including Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand.

Nimmi married screenwriter S Ali Raza in 1965. The couple did not have biological children and adopted her sister's son, Ali Sayyed Parvez. Her husband died on November 1, 2007. Nimmi passed away on March 25, 2020, following a prolonged illness.

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