'Uttaran' Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu Marries Kavita Banerjee In Traditional Bengali Wedding | Photos

Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu and actress Kavita Banerjee are officially married. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Bengali ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal on November 14. Their wedding was attended by family members and close friends and kept the ceremony close-knit.

The bride and groom chose traditional outfits for the occasion. Kavita wore a red and cream Banarasi saree, while Nandish opted for a cream dhoti and kurta.

Pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced online, giving fans a look at their wedding moments.

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Sangeet And Haldi Celebrations

The wedding celebrations started a day earlier, on November 13, with an engagement function and sangeet. Family and friends joined the couple for the pre-wedding festivities. On November 14, they took part in the haldi ceremony in the morning before getting married in the evening.

Nandish announced the wedding on Instagram with the caption, "Just married! "

The couple also thanked their fans and well-wishers before the ceremony, saying, "Just before the wedding, we want to take a moment to thank everyone for the immense love and blessings. "

A Year After Their Engagement

Nandish and Kavita had a private roka ceremony on September 5, 2025. They waited about a month before making their engagement public.

Nandish shared photographs from the occasion on Instagram with the caption, "Hi Partner. Ready (sic)." Kavita also posted a picture of her engagement ring on her Instagram Story, mentioning the date "05/09/2025" and adding an evil eye emoji.

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Nandish's Previous Marriage

This is Nandish's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Rashami Desai. The two met through their work in television and became known for playing co-stars in Uttaran.

They married on February 12, 2012, in Dholpur, Rajasthan. Their relationship later ran into difficulties, and they announced their separation in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

More About The Newly-Weds

Nandish Singh Sandhu is known for his work in television and films. He rose to fame as Veer Singh Bundela in the popular show Uttaran (2009–2012). His other projects include Phir Subah Hogi, Beintehaa, Grahan and Jubilee. He made his Hindi film debut with a supporting role in Super 30 (2019).

Kavita has worked in television serials such as Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Bhagya Lakshmi. She is reportedly 11 years younger than Nandish.

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