Rajinikanth's Dance Moves At Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding In Greece Go Viral

Superstar Rajinikanth stole the spotlight at the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran in Greece. A video of the actor dancing to ‘Manasilaayo' from Vettaiyan has gone viral on social media.

The song, composed by Anirudh, became a hit after its release. In the video, Rajinikanth can be seen enjoying the music and dancing with other guests. He also reportedly danced to songs from Petta and Vettaiyan during the celebrations.

A video of Rajinikanth at Chennai airport with his wife, Latha, and daughter Aishwarya before their departure to Greece for nephew Anirudh's wedding also circulated on social media.

Anirudh And Kavya Maran Married!

Anirudh and Kavya Maran got married on November 11 in a private ceremony in Greece. The wedding celebrations reportedly began on November 10 with Nichayathartham, a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony.

Anirudh shared the couple's first wedding picture on Instagram with the caption, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11". He later posted more pictures from the celebrations.

For the wedding, Kavya wore an elegant brown outfit with detailed embellishments and pearl work. Anirudh chose a cream jacket featuring palm trees, ocean waves and a crescent moon, paired with a brown shirt and relaxed trousers.

The wedding was attended by close family members and a few special guests. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin were also present at the celebrations.

ALSO READ | Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Are Married: First Wedding Photos Out — Check Here

Who Are Anirudh And Kavya Maran?

Anirudh is one of the most popular music composers in Indian cinema, especially in Tamil films. He made his Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in 2023. He is also composing music for the actor's upcoming film King.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is the CEO and co-owner of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director at Sun TV Network.

Couple To Host Reception In November

After their private wedding in Greece, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception on November 21. Several well-known personalities from cinema, politics and business are likely to attend.

Reports suggest that invitations have been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, along with several other prominent guests.

Ranjikanth On Work Front

Rajinikanth continues to enjoy the success of Jailer 2, which is still running in theatres and is set for its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12.

The actor is reportedly preparing for his upcoming film Dharman, directed by Aswath Marimuthu. The film is expected to feature Ram Pothineni, Rashii Khanna, Nayanthara and Sreeleela in important roles.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth In Attendance As Kavya Maran-Anirudh Ravichander Wedding Pics Go Viral

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