Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 12

Gold Price Today in India: Gold and silver prices again came under pressure, driven by US inflation concerns raising the expectations of further interest rate hikes this year. Even though the precious metals rallied through most of the part of the previous session, but gold pared all the gains and had a sharp fall towards the end of the session on Nov. 11, while silver pared most of the gains of the session however closed around 1% higher than Nov. 10 closing.

MCX Gold futures with December delivery closed at Rs 1,39,716 per 10 grams; however, silver futures with the same delivery closed at Rs 1,84,525 per kg, up around 1.1%.

Both yellow and the white metal tracked the international gold and silver prices, as both declined as the dollar strengthened further, besides the rate hike worry. Today, on Nov. 12, gold and silver prices on COMEX are down, extending the losses.

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COMEX gold price was down 0.3% to $3,988 per ounce, while COMEX silver was down 1.02% to $51.47 per ounce.

In India, 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,40,280 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,85,340 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,28,590 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,71,440 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,40,020 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,39,780 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,40,430 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,39,840 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,40,130 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,40,240 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,28,352; Delhi at Rs 1,28,132; Chennai at Rs 1,28,728; Kolkata at Rs 1,28,187; Bengaluru at Rs 1,28,453; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,28,553 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,85,010 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,84,690 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,84,760 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,82,510 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,85,150 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,85,300 per kg

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