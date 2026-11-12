Delhi Bus Fire Caught On Camera: DTC Bus Goes Up In Flames Near Shastri Park Underpass

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus was gutted in a fire near the Shastri Park underpass in northeast Delhi on Wednesday night. No passengers were on board, and no casualties were reported. The fire department said the bus was passing near the underpass when it caught fire. The driver stopped the vehicle after spotting flames and alerted the fire department.

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Two fire tenders were sent to the scene. The blaze had spread through the bus by the time firefighters began tackling it. They brought the fire under control, but the vehicle was gutted.

The cause of fire was not known and officials said an investigation would determine what started the fire.

In a separate incident, a car caught fire near the Yamuna Bank Depot in east Delhi on Wednesday evening. No casualties were reported. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was put out, Delhi Fire Services said.

Ujjain Fire

A fire erupted at a five-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, prompting a rapid evacuation of most occupants. No casualties were reported in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, and efforts were on to evacuate the remaining residents.

According to the officials, the fire broke out in Bagadia Tower, located near the Old Central Kotwali.

Ujjain District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh told reporters at the scene that upon receiving information about the fire, police, local, administration, and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams rushed to the spot to control the blaze and evacuate residents of the building. He said the building's location in a narrow alley was hampering the rescue operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said the building houses a pharmacy store, and the fire likely started there and then spread gradually.

ALSO READ | Ujjain Building Fire: Blaze Engulfs Five-Storey Bagadia Tower, Residents Rushed To Safety

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