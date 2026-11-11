Ujjain Building Fire: Blaze Engulfs Five-Storey Bagadia Tower, Residents Rushed To Safety

Panic gripped the Old Kotwali area of Ujjain on Wednesday evening after a massive fire broke out at the five-storey Bagadia Tower, trapping more than a dozen people, including women and children, inside the smoke-filled building. All those trapped were eventually evacuated safely following a coordinated rescue operation involving firefighters, police personnel, emergency teams and local residents. No casualties were reported.

The fire broke out around 5 pm at Bagadia Tower, a residential-cum-commercial building near the Old Central Kotwali in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

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The blaze reportedly started at MP Medical Store, a pharmacy located on the lower floor of the building. Thick smoke quickly spread to the upper floors, making it difficult for residents to find their way out.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. However, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the fire likely originated at the pharmacy before spreading through the building.

A video shared by Press Trust of India showed rescue teams working to evacuate people from the upper floors as smoke billowed from the building.

Ujjain District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh said police, the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire. Several fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

The rescue operation was hampered by the building's location in a narrow alley, which made it difficult for emergency vehicles and personnel to reach the site.

During the operation, firefighters and local residents broke iron window grilles and used long ladders to bring people trapped inside to safety.

Among those rescued was Poonam Chaurasia, a resident of Flat 304 on the third floor. She reportedly woke up to find dense smoke blocking her exit and the elevator. Rescue teams helped evacuate her, her son and three neighbours to the rooftop before bringing them safely to the ground.

Another eyewitness, Prahlad Sharma, who was attending a religious gathering on the third floor, also escaped using a fire brigade ladder, according to The Avenue Mail.

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Some of those rescued experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke and were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. They were provided first aid, officials said.

The incident brought together firefighters, police personnel, SDRF teams and local residents in a rescue effort that lasted nearly two hours. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

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