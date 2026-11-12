'Sabko Maar Dunga': Shocking CCTV Footage Captures Ex-Tech Mahindra Executive's Murder In Faridabad | Watch Viral Video

CCTV footage has surfaced of the moments before former Tech Mahindra executive Paramjit Dhankhar was shot dead in Faridabad.

The CCTV clip shows the accused, Monu Sharma, calling him out of his first-floor flat on the pretext of discussing a parking dispute. Sharma then allegedly fired 15-16 rounds at him.

The shooting took place on the evening of Dhanteras, two days before Diwali, in Sector 21C.

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Police said Dhankhar was hit nine times and died on the spot. Sharma, who lives on the third floor of the same building, was arrested on Saturday by the Crime Branch's Sector-30 team.

Police said he used his licensed pistol, and a forensic team recovered several empty cartridge cases from the scene.

Dhankhar had headed Tech Mahindra's Asia operations and reportedly worked for another company at the time of his death. He lived on the first floor of house number 641 with his wife, son and daughter.

Station House Officer Prahlad Kumar of Surajkund police station said he had returned from Singapore just two days earlier to attend his nephew's wedding, scheduled for November 24.

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He originally belonged to Hisar. He had returned from a gym around 8 p.m. when the argument broke out over Sharma's car being parked in his designated spot.

Police said the two families had been at odds for several days. Sharma's son allegedly took the family's pet dog to relieve itself in the parking area, which Dhankhar's son, Surya, objected to repeatedly.

The two sides argued over the matter for four to five days, though the situation had settled each time, police said. About five days before the killing, Sharma allegedly used abusive language against Surya, officials told news agency IANS.

Neighbours said they initially mistook the gunfire for Diwali firecrackers. Narendra, who lives on the same street, said residents came out only after hearing the sound a second time, by which time the victim had been taken away.

Dhankhar's body was sent for post-mortem. Police said they are examining the earlier disputes between the families and the exact sequence of events, and that the CCTV footage will form part of the evidence.

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