'Permission Expired, Now Banned': Delhi Police Issues Big Warning Against Bursting Firecrackers

The window for bursting firecrackers in Delhi has closed. Delhi Police has said that a complete ban on all types of firecrackers is now in force across Delhi-NCR from November 9, in line with the Supreme Court's guidelines.

“Permission expired! Firecrackers are now banned,” the police said in a post on X.

Bursting firecrackers had been allowed only during set time slots on November 7 and 8, the police said. Anyone found bursting crackers or breaking the rules now will face strict legal action.

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What The Ban Covers

According to a notice shared by Delhi Police, the ban applies to all types of firecrackers, which means green crackers are not allowed either. Citizens have been asked not to buy, sell or burst firecrackers.

Residents can report violations in their area to the nearest police station. For immediate help, people can dial 112.

“Respecting the rules is the hallmark of a responsible citizen,” the police said, urging people to stay away from firecrackers and help keep Delhi safe and pollution-free.

Delhi's Worst Diwali Air In Five Years

The warning comes after Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali in five years. The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Diwali, which fell on November 8, was 376, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. This was the highest Diwali-day reading since 2021, when the AQI reached 382.

There was little relief the next morning. At 10 am on November 9, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 371, the highest for the day after Diwali since 2021, PTI reported.

Of the 51 monitoring stations that reported data that morning, 33 were in the ‘very poor' category, 14 were ‘severe' and four were ‘poor'. Delhi Technological University recorded the worst reading, at 439.

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Earlier Reminder

This is the second time in a few days that the police have reminded residents about the rules. Before the ban came into force, Delhi Police had said in another post on X that firecrackers were permitted only on November 7 and 8, and had asked people not to burst them beyond these dates.

The police have now asked residents to follow the rules strictly as the city continues to deal with poor air quality.

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