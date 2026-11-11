Navi Mumbai Shocker Caught On Camera: Cop Dragged 200 Metres By Car During Police Blockade

A police constable was critically injured after a speeding car hit him and dragged him for nearly 200 metres during a vehicle check in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, the injured constable has been identified as Dilip Bhoi. He was on duty at the checkpoint when the incident took place.

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The driver sped away after the incident. Police later found that the car, a Swift Dzire, was carrying a fake registration number.

The use of a fake number plate is likely to make tracing the car harder. Police in other cities have warned that using fake, duplicate or tampered number plates is a serious offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act

Caught On CCTV

CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media. In the video, police personnel at the checkpoint can be seen stopping the car and questioning the driver.

Midway through the conversation, the car suddenly moves forward and hits Bhoi. The constable ends up on the bonnet, clinging to the windscreen, as the car speeds off with him on it. He was dragged for nearly 200 metres before falling off.

The clip circulating online also replays the moment in reverse, giving a clearer view of how the incident unfolded.

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Probe Underway

Police have launched an investigation and are going through CCTV footage to trace the driver and the car. The use of a fake number plate is likely to make identifying the vehicle harder, and investigators are expected to rely on footage from the route the car took after fleeing.

Details of where Bhoi is being treated and his current condition have not been shared yet.

Kalamboli, where the incident took place, is one of the nodes of Navi Mumbai in Raigad district. It is a major transport hub, located at the junction of the Sion-Panvel Highway, NH 48, the Panvel bypass, NH 66 and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and is also among India's biggest iron and steel delivery centres.

The area sees heavy vehicle movement round the clock, and police regularly carry out vehicle checks there.

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