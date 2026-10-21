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Horrific Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Electric Car Hits Truck; Woman, Child Killed

Reports indicate that the truck had been parked along the roadside for nearly two days, raising questions about safety measures for stationary vehicles on the expressway.

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Horrific Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Electric Car Hits Truck; Woman, Child Killed
A Windsor electric car rammed a parked truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Padra.
Photo Source: PMO Website

A woman and her five-year-old son were killed after a Windsor electric car rammed into a truck parked along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Padra in Gujarat's Vadodara district, according to reports. Three other occupants of the car reportedly survived the collision, with some sustaining injuries.

The accident occurred as the family was travelling from Ahmedabad towards Surat, reported India TV. The car crashed into the rear of a truck that had reportedly been parked on the roadside for servicing. The impact left the car severely damaged.

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Rescue Teams Reach Accident Site

Following reports of the collision, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot. Rescue personnel worked to free the occupants trapped inside the damaged vehicle, while the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The collision killed the woman and her young son at the scene, the report added. Further details about the condition of the injured occupants were not immediately available.

Questions Over Truck Parked On Expressway

Preliminary reports indicated that the truck had remained parked along the roadside for nearly two days. The circumstances surrounding the truck's presence on the expressway, including whether adequate warning signs or safety markers were in place, require confirmation from the authorities.

The precise sequence of events leading to the collision and whether any safety protocols were breached have not been independently established.

The accident highlights the risks posed by stationary vehicles on high-speed roads, particularly when motorists have limited time to react. Further details are awaited from the authorities investigating the incident.

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