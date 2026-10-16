Railway Ticket Insurance: What Happens To Your Family's Claim If You Die In A Train Accident?

A train accident can have devastating consequences for a passenger's family. Along with the emotional loss, families may have to navigate insurance claims and compensation procedures. If passengers opt for travel insurance when booking an eligible railway ticket, the policy provides financial protection under specified circumstances.

Under the IRCTC travel insurance terms, the death cover is Rs 10 lakh per passenger. However, the payout depends on the applicable policy terms and whether the incident falls within the policy's coverage.

How Much Can the Family Claim?

The IRCTC travel insurance terms list the following benefits:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Death: Rs 10 lakh

Permanent total disability: Rs 10 lakh

Permanent partial disability: Up to Rs 7.5 lakh

Hospitalisation expenses for injury: Rs 2 lakh

Transportation of mortal remains: Rs 10,000

These are the stated insurance benefits, not a guarantee that every passenger or incident will qualify. Check the policy applicable to the journey before determining the amount payable.

ALSO READ: Buy Train Tickets At Railway Counters? SC Orders Insurance Cover From Oct 27

Who Receives the Insurance Money?

The claim is processed in favour of the nominee recorded for the insurance policy. Under the IRCTC travel insurance terms for regular e-ticket bookings, missing nomination details can affect the settlement process, and payment is then handled in accordance with the applicable policy and legal-heir requirements.

For IRCTC corporate trains, the published terms state that if nomination details are not submitted after booking, the claim may be settled with the legal heirs. The exact procedure therefore depends on the policy covering the journey.

Passengers should ensure they submit their nomination details correctly and keep the policy information sent by the insurer.

Documents Required to File a Death Claim

The insurance company may require documents to establish the passenger's identity, the incident and the claimant's entitlement to the benefit.

The published IRCTC travel insurance terms for regular e-ticket bookings specify documents including:

A claim form completed by the nominee or legal heir.

A railway authority report confirming the accident or untoward incident.

A railway authority report containing details of passengers declared dead.

Identity proof of the nominee.

Bank payment details and a cancelled cheque, as specified in the policy.

The insurer may require additional documents depending on the circumstances. Families should obtain the applicable claim form and document checklist directly from the insurance company.

Can Family Also Claim Compensation From Indian Railways?

The insurance payout and compensation payable by the Railways are separate. The Ministry of Railways has previously stated that the Railways Act, 1989 governs compensation for death or injury in qualifying train accidents and untoward incidents.

Eligibility and the amount payable under railway compensation rules must be assessed separately. Receiving travel insurance does not, by itself, establish the amount of any additional compensation available to the family.

Where Should the Family Submit the Claim?

For an insurance claim, the IRCTC terms state that the contractual relationship is between the insured passenger and the insurance company. The insurer issues the policy and settles claims, and claim-related correspondence should go to the insurer identified in the policy documents.

ALSO READ: Railway Safety Gets A Boost As Kavach 4.0 Commissioned On South Central Railway

Families should locate the passenger's insurance policy, contact the named insurer and follow its official claim procedure.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.