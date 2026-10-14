Buy Train Tickets At Railway Counters? SC Orders Insurance Cover From Oct 27

The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to extend passenger insurance coverage to tickets purchased at reservation counters from October 27, 2026, bringing offline bookings under the same insurance framework as online reservations. The court warned that the Railway Board would be held accountable for any failure to implement the directive.

The order was passed on October 6 by a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan while hearing a petition concerning railway safety in the aftermath of the June 2023 Odisha train accident.

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The petition sought an inquiry into the tragedy and raised concerns over the implementation of Kavach, the Railways' automatic train-protection system. The proceedings also covered broader passenger-safety issues, including railway-track fencing, the construction of foot overbridges and the utilisation of funds allocated for safety improvements.

The court expressed concern over delays in implementing safety measures, observing that assurances given by the Railways had not translated into adequate progress on the ground. It also questioned the utilisation of budgetary allocations for safety improvements and sought details of expenditure and the work completed so far.

During a hearing on May 11, the Centre had informed the court that a decision had been taken to extend insurance coverage to passengers purchasing tickets offline, with the necessary implementation arrangements being worked out. However, at the October 6 hearing, the court found that sufficient progress had not been demonstrated.

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The bench initially directed the Railway Board chairman and members to appear personally to explain the delay. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for the Centre, sought a final opportunity to submit an affidavit detailing the work undertaken over the previous year and explaining delays in meeting safety targets, particularly those related to railway-track fencing.

The court has directed the Railway Board to ensure that insurance coverage is extended to counter-purchased tickets by October 27. The Railway Board chairman and members have been summoned to appear before the court on November 16 at 3 PM, when the bench is expected to review compliance with the directive and assess progress on other passenger-safety measures.

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