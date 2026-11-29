Bank customers across India will have to plan their financial transactions in advance as December 2026 will bring a series of regional festivals, public holidays and scheduled weekly offs, which will impact Bank branches in different parts of the country as they will remain closed for offline operations on multiple occasions.

The holiday schedule will apply to public and private sector lenders, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and regional banks depending on their location.

In the final month of 2026, there are as many as 17 holidays, including four Sundays and two mandatory Saturday holidays. However, individual branches will not remain shut for all 17 days, as several holidays are state and region-specific.

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Christmas To Bring An Extended Banking Break

With Christmas (December 25) falling on a Friday, it will lead to three consecutive days of bank closures, as it will be followed by the fourth Saturday on December 26 and Sunday on December 27.

Customers in select northeastern cities would experience a four-day banking break starting December 24 on account of Christmas Eve, while some bank branches in Gangtok are expected to observe three additional holidays between December 9 and December 11 for Losoong and Namsoong festivals.

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Here is a complete state-wise list of bank holidays in December 2026:

December 1: Indigenous Faith Day and State Inauguration Day (Itanagar, Kohima)

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Panaji,Goa)

December 6: Sunday

December 9: Losoong and Namsoong (Gangtok)

December 10: Losoong and Namsoong (Gangtok)

December 11: Losoong and Namsoong (Gangtok)

December 12: Second Saturday (Nationwide)

December 13: Sunday (Nationwide)

December 18: U SoSo Tham Death Anniversary (Shillong)

December 19: Goa Liberation Day (Panaji)

December 20: Sunday (Nationwide)

December 24: Christmas Eve (Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong)

December 25: Christmas (Nationwide)

December 26: Fourth Saturday (Nationwide)

December 27: Sunday (Nationwide)

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah Death Anniversary (Shillong)

December 31: New Year's Eve (Aizawl)

How Many Days Will Banks Remain Closed Nationwide?

Apart from regional holidays, banks across the country are expected to observe seven common holidays during December, including Christmas, four Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. The first and third Saturdays, falling on December 5 and December 19, will remain working days, except in regions observing local holidays. Nonetheless, despite physical branch closures, customers will be able to access digital banking facilities including:

UPI transactions

Mobile and internet banking

NEFT and RTGS fund transfers

ATM cash withdrawals

Online bill payments and recharges

However, services requiring physical branch visits, such as locker access, passbook updates and certain documentation-related work, may be affected.

With the calendar year drawing to a close, businesses and customers should complete essential branch-related transactions in advance to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Customers are advised to verify their respective city's holiday schedule through the Reserve Bank of India's official website or their bank before visiting a branch.

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