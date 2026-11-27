The Reserve Bank of India has introduced new rules allowing non-bank ATM operators to source cash from multiple banks and purchase currency directly from the central bank, a move aimed at improving cash management and expanding the reach of ATM services, particularly in underserved areas.

Under the new Master Directions on White Label ATM Operators, issued on November 27, operators can tie up with banks beyond their sponsor banks for cash supply. The arrangement includes scheduled commercial banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks.

The move is expected to give operators greater flexibility in replenishing ATMs, reducing their dependence on a single banking partner for cash supplies.

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According to the directions, WLA operators can enter into arrangements with other scheduled banks for cash supply, delinking the process from the earlier sponsor-bank-only arrangement.

While the cash loaded into these ATMs will be owned by the WLA operator, the bank supplying the currency will remain responsible for ensuring the quality and genuineness of the notes. Operators and cash-supplying banks can also enter into service-level agreements to ensure an adequate supply of genuine and good-quality currency.

The RBI has also permitted WLA operators to purchase wholesale cash directly from its Issue Offices and Currency Chests. However, such purchases must exceed one lakh pieces and require full payment.

White Label ATMs are machines set up, owned and operated by non-bank entities. Unlike conventional ATMs operated by banks, these machines provide cash withdrawal and other permitted banking services to customers of different banks.

The RBI had permitted non-bank companies incorporated in India under the Companies Act to establish and operate such ATMs to improve geographical coverage and extend access to cash services in areas with limited banking infrastructure.

Under the existing framework, WLA operators must obtain authorisation under the RBI's Master Direction on Authorisation to operate a Payment System, dated June 15, 2026. They are also required to maintain a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore at all times.

The directions require operators to prioritise underserved locations, with a prescribed deployment ratio of 1:2:3 across metropolitan or urban, semi-urban and rural centres. The RBI reviews compliance with this requirement at least once every six months. Operators are also prohibited from taking over existing bank ATMs.

The central bank has clarified that WLA operators can receive fees from banks for the use of ATM infrastructure but cannot directly charge customers of banks for using these machines.

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The new directions also allow operators to offer services such as card-less cash withdrawals, bill payments and interoperable cash deposits, subject to certification from the National Payments Corporation of India.

For failed transactions at White Label ATMs, the issuing bank will remain primarily responsible for addressing customer complaints, while the sponsor bank will provide necessary support.

Operators must also submit monthly transaction and operational statistics through the RBI's Centralised Information Management System portal by the seventh day of the following month.

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