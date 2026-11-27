The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced two new regulatory frameworks covering card payments and cash withdrawals, bringing several existing rules under consolidated directions.

The changes cover contactless transactions, card security, ATM charges and customer protection.

The central bank issued the Digital Payments - Card-based Transaction Directions, 2026, and Cash Withdrawal Transactions through Automated Teller Machines and Point of Sale Terminals Directions, 2026, on Friday. Both frameworks take effect immediately.

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The card payment directions replace 25 earlier circulars, while the cash withdrawal framework consolidates 17 circulars, including specified provisions relating to prepaid payment instruments.

Contactless Card Payments Capped At Rs 5,000

Under the new card payment framework, contactless transactions of up to Rs 5,000 per transaction will not require additional authentication. Transactions exceeding this amount must use contact-based payments with additional authentication.

Customers can also choose PIN-based authentication regardless of the transaction value. The RBI clarified that banks and merchants cannot force customers to use contactless payments.

Card issuers must provide 24-hour facilities allowing customers to activate or deactivate domestic, international, online and contactless transactions. Customers must also be able to change their transaction limits.

Credit card issuers must offer eligible customers a choice of card networks. The framework also restricts entities other than card issuers and card networks from storing actual card details for transactions where cards are not physically present.

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RBI Retains Free ATM Withdrawal Limits

The cash withdrawal framework provides savings account holders with five free monthly transactions at their own bank's ATMs. These include both financial and non-financial transactions.

At other banks' ATMs, customers receive three free transactions monthly in metro cities and five in non-metro locations, subject to an overall limit of five.

Beyond the free limits, banks can charge up to Rs 23 per transaction, plus applicable taxes. Cash withdrawals at another bank's ATM are capped at Rs 10,000 per transaction.

Banks must alert customers about their remaining free transactions and applicable charges. Failed transactions caused by technical issues, cash unavailability or invalid PIN validation will not count towards the free limit or attract charges.

Cash Withdrawals At Merchant Outlets

Customers can also withdraw cash at designated merchant outlets using debit cards, eligible prepaid payment instruments and UPI.

The limit stands at Rs 2,000 per transaction and Rs 10,000 per month. Charges collected from customers cannot exceed 1% of the transaction amount.

Both directions fall under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, as part of RBI's effort to simplify and consolidate payment regulations.

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