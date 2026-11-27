WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to return on November 27, with several top superstars expected to feature as the promotion prepares for Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

The latest episode will take place at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, USA. The show was taped on November 23 and will air in its regular Friday timeslot, just a day before Survivor Series.

One of the major talking points heading into the episode is the ongoing build-up to the traditional Survivor Series showdown between Team USA and Team Mexico.

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CM Punk is expected to address Team USA following Seth Rollins' addition to the team. The American side also features Cody Rhodes, LA Knight and Je'Von Evans, while Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano are part of Team Mexico.

The episode will also feature a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship contest, with champions Michin and B-Fab set to defend their titles against Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley.

Other advertised matches include Chelsea Green taking on Blake Monroe, while Kevin Owens and Finn Balor will face Sami Zayn and GUNTHER in a tag team contest.

WWE SmackDown November 27: Match Card

The advertised matches and segments for the November 27 episode are:

Michin and B-Fab vs Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley – WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match.

Chelsea Green vs Blake Monroe.

Kevin Owens and Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn and GUNTHER.

CM Punk to address Team USA ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Several other WWE superstars are also expected to feature during the show.

WWE SmackDown November 27: Date, Venue And Time

The November 27 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be held at the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, USA.

The episode will air on Friday, November 27, at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) in the United States. Indian viewers will be able to watch the broadcast in the early hours of Saturday, November 28.

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, US, UK?

WWE fans in India can watch the November 27 episode of SmackDown live on Netflix. The broadcast will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, November 28.

In the United States, viewers can watch the show live on the USA Network, while fans in the United Kingdom can stream the episode on Netflix.

Here are the start times and viewing platforms:

India: 6:30 AM IST, Saturday, November 28 – Netflix

6:30 AM IST, Saturday, November 28 – Netflix United States: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, Friday, November 27 – USA Network

8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, Friday, November 27 – USA Network United Kingdom: 1 AM GMT, Saturday, November 28 – Netflix

1 AM GMT, Saturday, November 28 – Netflix Canada: 8 PM ET, Friday, November 27 – Netflix

8 PM ET, Friday, November 27 – Netflix Australia: 12 PM AEDT, Saturday, November 28 – Netflix

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

The November 27 episode of SmackDown will serve as the final Friday Night show before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

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The premium live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

The event will feature two major WarGames matches, including a clash between The Bloodline and The 946, alongside a traditional five-on-five elimination match between Team USA and Team Mexico.

Other announced attractions include Liv Morgan taking on Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's World Championship and an appearance by John Cena. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is also scheduled to make an appearance at the event.

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