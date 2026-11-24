CM Punk found himself at the centre of a major development on the latest episode of WWE Raw after Cody Rhodes revealed Seth Rollins as the fifth and final member of Team USA for Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

The announcement left Punk visibly unhappy, with the former WWE Champion walking out of the ring as Rollins made his return to WWE television.

The November 23 episode of Raw saw Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight and Je'Von Evans come together to reveal the final member of their team ahead of the traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team Mexico at Survivor Series.

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Punk had appeared to be in good spirits before the announcement. He spoke about how much he had enjoyed working alongside Rhodes and described their time together as one of the most enjoyable experiences of his career.

However, the mood changed when Rollins' entrance music played. Rhodes introduced the returning star as Team USA's final member, leaving Punk visibly frustrated. Punk stared at Rhodes before walking out of the ring, while Rollins entered and embraced the American Nightmare.

Rollins' return marked his first appearance on WWE television since SummerSlam in August 2026, where he lost to Roman Reigns. His inclusion also adds another layer to his rivalry with Punk, as the two have had a heated history in WWE.

The final spot on Team USA had opened up after Trick Williams suffered a knee injury during his match against Damian Priest on the November 20 episode of SmackDown. Williams had initially been selected for the team, but WWE needed a replacement.

With Rollins' addition, Team USA is now complete. The squad consists of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans and Seth Rollins.

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Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio also announced El Grande Americano as the fifth and final member of Team Mexico. He will join Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and Mysterio for the upcoming contest.

The two teams will meet in a traditional five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28 in Houston, Texas. Rollins' return has strengthened Team USA on paper, but Punk's reaction has raised questions about whether the team can put its differences aside before the event.

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