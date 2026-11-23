WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

The 40th edition of the annual event will feature some of WWE's biggest names, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch.

The event will feature two WarGames matches, with The Bloodline taking on The 946 in the men's contest. The women's WarGames match will see Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Stephanie Vaquer join forces against Jade Cargill, Michin and members of Fatal Influence.

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The show will also feature a Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, along with a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination contest between Team USA and Team Mexico.

WWE Survivor Series 2026: Date And Start Time In India, US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Australia

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will take place on Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston. The main show is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT) in the United States.

Due to the time difference, viewers in India and several other countries will have to tune in on Sunday, November 29.

Here are the start times for viewers in different countries:

United States: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT, November 28

United Kingdom: 11 PM GMT, November 28

India: 4:30 AM IST, November 29

Saudi Arabia: 2 AM AST, November 29

Japan: 8 AM JST, November 29

Australia (Sydney and Melbourne): 10 AM AEDT, November 29

Australia (Perth): 7 AM AWST, November 29

WWE Survivor Series 2026: Where To Watch Live In India, US, UK

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 will be available to viewers in the United States through the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan.

For international viewers, including those in India and the United Kingdom, the event will be available to stream live on Netflix.

Indian viewers can watch the event live on Netflix from 4:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 29.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 Match Card

The men's WarGames match will see The Bloodline take on The 946. Roman Reigns will join forces with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to face Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

The women's WarGames match will also feature a star-studded line-up. Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Stephanie Vaquer will take on Jade Cargill, Michin and Fatal Influence members Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Liv Morgan will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Becky Lynch. The match was confirmed after Lynch challenged Morgan on Monday Night Raw.

The traditional elimination contest will see Team USA face Team Mexico. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight and Je'Von Evans have been announced for Team USA, which has one spot remaining. Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee will represent Team Mexico, which also has one spot left to fill.

Here is the announced WWE Survivor Series 2026 match card:

Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu) vs The 946 (Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price)

Women's WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley and Stephanie Vaquer vs Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs Becky Lynch

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans and one TBD) vs Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and one TBD)

The Rock, John Cena To Appear At WWE Survivor Series 2026

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is also confirmed to appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026. The Hollywood star announced his plans to attend the event during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on November 18.

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John Cena is also set to appear at the event as WWE continues to build towards the John Cena Classic.

The 40th edition of Survivor Series is expected to feature several major moments as WWE brings some of its biggest Superstars together in Houston.

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