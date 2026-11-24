Wedding shoppers are paying far less for gold than a few weeks ago. The India Bullion and Jewellers Association's benchmark rate for 24-carat gold fell from Rs 1,46,406 per 10 grams on Oct. 19 to Rs 1,23,584 on Nov. 20, a drop of Rs 22,822, or about 15.6%.

IBJA's latest rate, set on Monday evening, was Rs 1,24,945, still Rs 21,461 below the Oct. 19 level. The market was closed on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

The timing of the slide in gold prices matters for jewellers as well as buyers, with the Confederation of All India Traders expecting about 52 lakh weddings between Nov. 21 and Dec. 15, generating business of around Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

Whether to buy now or wait may depend on what happens in the US over the next few days.

Why Gold Got Cheaper, And How Low It Could Go

Globally, spot gold dropped about 9% last week, its worst week in eight months, and touched $3,502.93 an ounce on Friday, according to Kitco data. It traded around $3,623 on Tuesday afternoon, about 35% below its Jan. 29 record of nearly $5,600.

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The biggest drag has been the US Federal Reserve. Core consumer prices in the US rose 0.3% in October for a third straight month, and minutes of the Fed's October meeting showed almost all policymakers expect further rate hikes. Higher rates make gold, which pays no interest, less attractive.

"Expectations of a December Fed hike and tighter monetary policy elsewhere have pushed yields higher, reducing gold's appeal," Ranim Turfa, head of research and market analysis for MENA at Tickmill, told NDTV Profit in an emailed interaction.

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A sell-off in AI stocks on Wall Street made things worse. "When AI stocks fall sharply, investors often sell gold to cover margin calls and raise cash," Turfa said. Firas Bechwaty, head of business development at ICM MENA, said the slide "compounded the decline for the metal" as investors sold holdings to shore up losses elsewhere. At home, a firmer rupee has added to the drop. It settled at 92.92 per dollar on Monday after touching a seven-month high last week.

Both analysts are watching $3,500 an ounce. "USD 3,500 is now the next level in focus," Bechwaty said. Turfa sees strong support around that level, but said a fall there would need US yields and the dollar to keep rising.

In rupee terms, $3,500 works out to roughly Rs 1,20,250 per 10 grams before GST, based on Monday's exchange rate and the 15% import duty in force since May 13. That is about Rs 4,700, or 3.8%, below the latest IBJA rate. With 3% GST, it comes to about Rs 1,23,850.

Central banks could cushion the fall. They bought 321 tonnes of gold in July-September, according to the World Gold Council. "Continued central bank buying is the main factor that could slow the decline," Turfa said.

Three Dates To Watch Before You Buy

All three fall within the peak wedding window. The first is Wednesday, Nov. 25, when the US releases October data on personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, at 7 pm IST. "A softer US inflation print or fading expectations of further Fed hikes would be the clearest trigger," Turfa said of a recovery in gold.

The second is Dec. 4. The Reserve Bank of India announces its policy decision that day, after raising the repo rate to 5.50% in October, and its message will matter for the rupee. The US jobs report for November will also come out in the same evening.

The third is the Fed's own decision on Dec. 9, due early on Dec. 10, India time. By Tuesday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed a December hike fully priced in. New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday there is "still work to do" to bring inflation back to 2%. Bechwaty called a 25-basis-point move the base case.

For a family with a fixed wedding date, waiting cuts both ways. A slide to $3,500 could save around Rs 4,700 per 10 grams, but a soft inflation print could just as easily push prices back up. One way to split the risk is to buy in parts, some now and the rest after the Fed's Dec. 9 decision.

High prices had already changed how Indians buy. India's gold jewellery demand fell 20% year-on-year to 99.9 tonnes in July-September as buyers turned to lighter pieces, the World Gold Council said.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purpose. Readers are advised to consult registered financial advisors before taking any investment decisions.

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