Silver has plunged nearly 65% from its January record high, erasing a significant portion of the gains made by investors who entered the market near its peak.

In the international market, silver, which touched a record high of around $121 an ounce on January 29, has now slipped to nearly $42 an ounce.

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The decline has been equally sharp in the domestic market, where prices have fallen from approximately Rs 4.2 lakh per kg at the January-end peak to around Rs 1.49 lakh-Rs 1.55 lakh per kg as of November 21.

At current levels, silver is down roughly 63-65% from its domestic peak, depending on the prevailing market rate.

The correction has significantly eroded the value of investments made near the January highs.

An investment of Rs 2 lakh at the peak price of Rs 4.2 lakh per kg would have bought approximately 476 grams of silver.

At current prices, that quantity would be worth around Rs 71,000-Rs 74,000, translating into a notional loss of nearly Rs 1.26 lakh-Rs 1.29 lakh.

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The latest selloff comes amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a hawkish monetary policy stance, with markets increasingly factoring in the possibility of further interest-rate increases beyond December.

"Gold and silver remain under pressure after a sharp selloff over the past two sessions, as investors continue to reprice a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP, Commodity Research, Kotak Neo.

According to Chainwala, expectations of higher interest rates for longer have strengthened the US dollar and pushed Treasury yields higher, reducing the attractiveness of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

The recent selloff in AI-linked equities has further intensified liquidation pressures, prompting investors to raise cash and reduce exposure across commodities and precious metals.

Although silver has recovered marginally from its intraday lows, the broader outlook remains under pressure amid dollar strength, rising bond yields and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

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