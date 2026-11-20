Gold prices declined sharply on Friday, November 20, with the precious metals hitting their lowest levels since September 2025.

Spot gold dropped 1.6% to $3,567.51 on Friday, while silver fell around 2.03% to $42.03/oz. Bullion prices in India dipped too, with MCX gold December futures contract declined 2.03% to Rs 1,22,659 per 10 grams, while MCX silver December futures contract fell 4.96% to Rs 1,49,673 per kg. MCX gold hit all-time low today at Rs 1,21,424.

On Friday, gold fell for the 5th session in a row, losing almost 11.5%. Following today's losses, gold prices are over 40% lower from all-time highs

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Precious metals declined following hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve, higher Treasury yields and a strong dollar, pushing gold for its biggest weekly decline since March, experts said.

The possibility of tighter monetary policy raised Treasury yields, while investors are globally betting that major central banks, including the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England, will not change rates for years once they've finished hiking at the end of next year. Elevated interest rates and yields are usually negative for the bullion, which does not pay any interest. A gauge of the dollar also climbed 0.5% this week, making the precious metal priced in the US currency more expensive for most buyers, Bloomberg reported.

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Since US-Iran war began in late February, bullion has fallen by about a third as higher energy costs fueled inflation. The precious metal has also been caught up in a rout in technology stocks, with global equities posting their longest losing streak in more than three years driven by concerns around the artificial intelligence trade.

What To Expect From Gold, Silver?

Speaking on outlook, Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings said, "Looking into the coming week, all three metals (gold, silver and copper) are likely to remain volatile, with Federal Reserve commentary and US dollar movements setting the direction. While further near-term pressure cannot be ruled out, steep recent declines could spark brief rebounds. Steady wedding-season demand in India should cushion gold, whereas tight physical inventories in China may gradually stabilize copper."

Key Levels To Watch

Highlighting key levels, Jateen Trivedi, VP and Research Analyst at Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said, "The $3,500 mark remains a crucial support cushion, while market focus shifts to the Fed's policy meeting on 9 December 2026. Expectations of a possible 50-basis-point rate hike could keep bullion volatile. Technically, support is seen at $3,450–$3,500, followed by $3,300, while resistance lies at $3,650–$3,700."



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