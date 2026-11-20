Gold's relentless sell-off has entered its ninth consecutive session, leaving investors wondering whether the sharp correction presents a buying opportunity or whether more pain lies ahead. Market experts, however, are advising caution, warning investors against rushing to buy the yellow metal while prices remain under pressure.

Carsten Menke, Head of Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, said the precious metals market continues to be driven largely by investment flows, with changing expectations around US monetary policy triggering the latest bout of selling.

"The most important rule in such flow-driven markets is not to catch a falling knife, be it golden or silver," Menke said, adding that investors should wait for signs of a bottoming process before taking fresh positions.

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The warning comes as bullion prices have witnessed a sharp correction in both domestic and international markets.

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% purity fell Rs 5,200 to Rs 1,29,300 per 10 grams on Friday, including all taxes, compared with Rs 1,34,500 in the previous session, according to local traders, as reported by PTI. Silver prices also extended their decline, dropping Rs 4,000 to Rs 1.58 lakh per kilogram against the previous close of Rs 1.62 lakh.

Menke attributed the weakness to rising expectations of tighter US monetary policy, which have weighed on precious metals by supporting the US dollar and changing investor positioning.

Gold and silver have fallen 8.5% and 13.5%, respectively, this week, according to Menke. He described the current market environment as almost a mirror image of the speculative rally seen at the beginning of the year.

While the fundamental backdrop for precious metals has deteriorated, Menke believes the situation may not be as weak as the recent price action suggests. He also cautioned against interpreting the resilience of the US economy as a sign of lasting US exceptionalism. Julius Baer expects the dollar to weaken over the longer term.

The bank believes easing energy price pressures could give the US Federal Reserve room to adopt a less aggressive monetary policy next year. For investors looking to enter the market after the correction, Menke believes patience is more important than trying to identify the bottom.

He pointed out that selling by investors holding physically backed gold and silver products remains a key risk. While holdings have hardly changed so far, disappointed investors could eventually decide to exit their positions, adding to selling pressure.

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In physical markets, investor buying tightens supply, while selling eases the balance. Large investment flows can therefore influence the underlying fundamentals themselves.

Julius Baer maintains a constructive view on gold and a neutral stance on silver. However, Menke said investors should wait for clearer signs of stabilisation before making fresh purchases.

At 19:43:22 IST on Friday, spot gold was trading at $3,578.71 per ounce, down $46.60, or 1.29%, according to real-time currency market data.

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