Ramayana Part 1 has entered its third week in theatres and continues set the cash registers ringing.

Box Office Collection Day 16

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has added Rs 8.9 crore to its India net collection so far on Friday. As per Sacnilk, the film is currently playing across 11,424 shows. Its India net total stands at Rs 872.65 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1,042.65 crore.

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The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,547.15 crore as of Day 15. The final Day 16 figures are awaited.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 7.08 crore from 10,323 shows, while Tamil added Rs 78 lakh from 437 shows. Kannada earned Rs 76 lakh from 325 shows, and Telugu collected Rs 28 lakh from 339 shows.

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Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana earned Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1 and Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. It collected Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4. The film saw a jump on Day 5 with Rs 107.50 crore, followed by Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Its first-week total stood at Rs 564.60 crore.

In the second week, Ramayana collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. It then earned Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15, taking the week two total to Rs 299.15 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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