Al Ahli will host Al Nassr in a high-profile Saudi Pro League 2026-27 clash at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, November 20.

The match, which was originally scheduled as part of Matchday 9, but was postponed before being rescheduled for Friday. Both teams will be keen to return to league action with a positive result, although Al Nassr head into the contest in better form.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are third in the Saudi Pro League standings with 28 points from 11 matches, having won nine, drawn one and lost one.\

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Al Ahli, meanwhile, are sixth with 21 points from 11 matches. The hosts have won seven games and lost four so far this season.

Al Nassr have won all of their last five matches across competitions. Their recent run includes a 6-2 victory over Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite and a 5-3 win against Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ahli have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent league outing ended in a 6-1 defeat against Al Shabab, while they drew 0-0 against Al Sadd in their last continental fixture.

The two sides have a competitive history in the Saudi Pro League. According to the league's head-to-head record, Al Nassr have won 16 of their meetings, while Al Ahli have registered 12 victories. The remaining 13 matches have ended in draws.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: Match Timing

The Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 11:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Friday, November 20.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr: Venue

The Al Nassr vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League match will be played at Alinma Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Likely Lineups

Al Ahli: Edouard Mendy; Saeed Baattia, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibanez, Saad Balobaid; Valentin Atangana Edoa, Ziyad Al-Johani; Francisco Trincao, Eduard Spertsyan, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat; Ivan Toney.

Al Nassr: Bento; Nawaf Al-Boushail, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Awad Aman; Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Samu Costa, Angelo, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

How To Watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

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How To Watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Live Streaming?

The Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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