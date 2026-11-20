A medical student was allegedly abducted from the premises of Kanachur Medical College in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday evening, with videos of the incident appearing to show a group of people forcibly dragging her into a vehicle before leaving the campus.

The incident triggered panic on the campus. Police have launched an investigation amid allegations that the woman's family members were involved in taking her away over her relationship with a man belonging to another faith.

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A video circulating online appears to show several people surrounding the woman on the college campus before taking her towards a vehicle parked nearby. Despite her apparent resistance, she is seen being pushed inside the vehicle, identified in media reports as a Thar SUV, which then drives away.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy took cognisance of the incident on Friday and directed the police to register a case, establish the sequence of events and locate the missing student.

Police have registered a case and are examining the video footage to identify those involved and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The allegations of family involvement and the suspected motive are yet to be independently established.

Commissioner Reddy emphasised that the woman is an adult and has the constitutional and legal right to decide where she wants to live and whom she wishes to marry or maintain a relationship with.

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He also made it clear that forcibly taking an adult woman against her will amounts to a criminal offence, irrespective of whether those involved are her family members or have any other relationship with her.

Police are continuing efforts to trace the student and establish her whereabouts and well-being.

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