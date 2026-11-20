A domestic dispute in Bengaluru allegedly turned deadly when a man attacked his liive-in partner's 18-year-old son with a hammer and a knife, killing him. He then attempted to murder his partner and locked her inside a room, where she remained confined until November 19, police said.

According to NDTV, the incident came to light on November 19, when the landlord, accompanied by police personnel, arranged to have the door of the family's rented apartment at SRRK Tulasi Apartments in Raghavendra Layout, Padmanabhanagar, opened after repeated attempts to contact the occupants went unanswered.

The landlord told police that the family had occupied the rented flat since October 2024. He added that residents of the apartment complex had raised several complaints about frequent quarrels between the husband and his partner over the preceding six months.

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On the night of November 16, the landlord received another complaint about a heated argument inside the flat. However, when he contacted the apartment's security guard about an hour later, he was informed that the disturbance had stopped and the premises had become quiet.

With no further information from the family, the landlord visited the apartment on November 19. However, repeated ringing of the doorbell and knocking failed to elicit any response.

According to the report, he subsequently approached neighbours and obtained the contact details of a friend of the woman. After speaking to her, the landlord decided to approach the police.

The landlord, the woman's friend and police personnel reached the apartment at around 11 pm. They hired a locksmith to open the door after their attempts to gain entry failed.

Inside, they found bloodstains on the floor and walls and heard screams coming from a locked room. Police personnel and others managed to free the woman, Seema Das, who was allegedly being held captive inside.

In her statement to the police, Das alleged that her partner, Sudeep, had attacked her and her son, Soham Das, with a hammer and a knife between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16.

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While Soham was killed in the attack, Sudeep allegedly attempted to murder Seema before locking her inside a room and leaving her confined until November 19.

The body of the 18-year-old was subsequently recovered from the bathroom of the apartment.

Banashankari police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the alleged killings.

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