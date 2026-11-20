O.M: Operation Mole and Aakasamlo Oka Tara have opened in theatres, with both films now competing at the box office. Their opening-day numbers show a clear difference in their performances.

O.M: Operation Mole has taken a clear lead, with the Dhanush and Mammootty-starrer collecting Rs 11.20 crore net in India so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 13.22 crore, while the final Day 1 figures are awaited.

The Tamil version has been the biggest contributor to the film's opening, earning Rs 8.47 crore from 3,074 shows at 46.1% occupancy. The Telugu version collected Rs 2.49 crore from 1,209 shows, while the Hindi version earned Rs 24 lakh from 709 shows.

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Meanwhile, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has collected Rs 1.26 crore net from 1,066 shows, with an overall occupancy of 24.1%. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 1.49 crore, and the final Day 1 figure is awaited.

ALSO READ: Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Makes Steady Start

Advance Booking Comparison

In comparison, O.M: Operation Mole is leading Aakasamlo Oka Tara in advance bookings for both Day 2 and Day 3. For Day 2, O.M has recorded Rs 6.09 crore, compared with Rs 1.22 crore for Aakasamlo Oka Tara. On Day 3, O.M stands at Rs 4.97 crore, while Aakasamlo Oka Tara has registered Rs 1.23 crore. O.M: Operation Mole is also ahead in ticket sales and shows for both days.

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About O.M: Operation Mole And Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole stars Dhanush as Palanivel and Mammootty as Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya. Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film was released in theatres on November 20, 2026, with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni, stars Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana. Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma are also part of the cast. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam, the Telugu science-fiction drama was released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil on November 20, 2026. The film has a runtime of 157 minutes.

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