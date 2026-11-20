Aakasamlo Oka Tara released in theatres on Friday, with the Telugu science-fiction drama posting good numbers at the box office on its opening day.

The film, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, has collected Rs 1.04-crore net in India on Day 1 so far,. The film is currently running across 951 shows and has recorded 23% overall occupancy, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 1.23 crore. The film saw 18.92% occupancy in the morning and 24.50% in the afternoon, while the overall occupancy stood at 22.25%, it added.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Advance Bookings

Aakasamlo Oka Tara has earned Rs 1.2 crore from advance bookings for Day 2, including blocked seats. The film has sold 85,140 tickets across 1,423 shows, with collections at Rs 89.04 lakh, excluding blocked seats.

For Day 3, the film has registered Rs 1.22 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats. So far, 87,672 tickets have been sold across 1,385 shows, while collections stand at Rs 88.27 lakh excluding blocked seats.

READ | Godzilla Minus Zero Reviews: 'Peak Cinematic Experience' — Monster Film Wows Netizens

About The Film

Aakasamlo Oka Tara, also known as AOT, is a Telugu-language science-fiction drama directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Krishna and Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana in the lead roles. Shruti Haasan plays Rohini, while Ruhani Sharma appears as Bijili.

The supporting cast includes Swasika as Krishna's sister, along with Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu, Praveen, Vasu Inturi, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Kota Jayaram and Mahesh Achanta. The film has a runtime of 157 minutes and was released in theatres on November 20, 2026.

The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media and is presented by Swapna Cinema and Geetha Arts. It has been released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

The title Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which translates to 'A Star In The Sky', comes from a song of the same name from the 1986 Telugu film Simhasanam. The story combines science-fiction elements with drama and revolves around its lead characters Krishna and Kalpana.

READ | Godzilla Minus Zero Box Office Collection Day 1: Takashi Yamazaki Film Off To Good Start In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.