India's festive shopping boom is spreading beyond metropolitan markets, with rural borrowers and smaller towns accounting for a growing share of consumer-durable financing.

Mobile phones remained the most popular purchase during Diwali 2026, but regional preferences for televisions, refrigerators and washing machines reveal how differently households across states are spending.

Consumer-durable loan applications increased 22% from the previous festive season, according to lending technology company Lentra's Diwali 2026 analysis.

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Rural markets generated 58% of applications, compared with 42% from urban areas. Tier-3 towns also recorded more applications than major metropolitan centres.

The borrower profile points to a younger consumer base. Around 62% of applicants were below 35 years of age. Women accounted for 31% of urban consumer-durable buyers, while their share in rural markets stood at 24%.

Gujarat Leads Mobile Phone Financing, South Favours Televisions

Mobile phones dominated the national financing mix, representing 74% of all consumer-durable loan applications. The preference was particularly strong in Gujarat, where phones accounted for 86% of applications. Rajasthan followed with an 82% share.

However, demand for other products varied sharply across regions. Telangana recorded the highest preference for LED televisions, with the category accounting for 13.6% of applications. Tamil Nadu followed at 12.4%, highlighting stronger television financing demand in southern markets.

Refrigerators featured more prominently in West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, accounting for 6.8%, 6.6% and 6.1% of applications, respectively.

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Punjab Shows Strong Demand For Washing Machines

Washing machine financing stood out in northern India. The category represented 15% of consumer-durable loan applications in Punjab, compared with 8.3% in Haryana and 6% in Delhi.

Demand for smaller appliance categories also reflected local differences. Air conditioners accounted for 6% of applications in Andhra Pradesh.

Maharashtra recorded a 2.1% share for audio systems, while inverters and batteries represented 1.3% of applications in Bihar and 1.1% in Uttar Pradesh.

These variations suggest that festive credit demand is shaped by more than overall purchasing power. Local preferences influence which products households choose to finance.

Rural India Becomes A Bigger Consumer Credit Market

Lentra CEO Rajesh Kumar said the growing contribution from rural markets and Tier-3 towns highlights the need for lenders to understand local purchasing patterns rather than treat festive demand as uniform across India.

For lenders and retailers, the 22% increase in applications signals a larger opportunity beyond metropolitan markets. The challenge will be to design financing options that match the different spending priorities of consumers across regions.

The broader trend is clear: India's festive credit market is expanding, but the products driving that growth depend heavily on where consumers live.

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