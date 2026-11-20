Digital payments activity during Diwali extended well beyond India's metropolitan markets, with smaller cities accounting for the bulk of MobiKwik's festive transactions.

One MobiKwik Systems reported an 80% year-on-year increase in payments GMV to Rs 3,018 crore during the four-day festival period, reflecting stronger consumer spending, merchant collections and money transfers.

The company recorded the activity between November 6 and 9, 2026, compared with Rs 1,678 crore during the corresponding four-day period last year. The figures point to a sharp rise in the use of its payment services during one of India's busiest consumption seasons.

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Consumer Payments GMV reached Rs 1,583 crore, more than doubling from Rs 760 crore a year earlier. Merchant Payments GMV climbed 93% to Rs 688 crore from Rs 357 crore.

Users also received Rs 747 crore through festive gifts and money transfers, marking a 33% increase from Rs 560 crore in the previous year. The average consumer payment transaction value rose to Rs 1,272 from approximately Rs 1,036, an increase of around 23%.

Smaller Cities Account For Over 78% Of Diwali GMV

The most notable feature of MobiKwik's festive payment activity was the contribution from locations outside major metropolitan centres.

Tier 2 cities and smaller towns accounted for approximately 77% of transactions made by MobiKwik users on Diwali. These locations also generated more than 78% of the GMV from location-tagged payments.

The merchant payment activity covered a wide range of spending categories, including fuel, groceries, liquor stores, footwear, electronics, restaurants, clothing and jewellery. Utility-related payments also contributed to the activity.

The figures highlight how digital payment adoption is extending into smaller urban centres, where consumers are increasingly using online payment platforms for both everyday purchases and festive spending.

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When Did MobiKwik Users Make The Most Payments?

Payment activity peaked at different times depending on transaction volume and value. On November 8, the busiest hour by transaction count was between 5 pm and 6 pm. However, the highest GMV in a single hour came earlier, between noon and 1 pm.

Commenting on the performance, MobiKwik Co-founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh said the company witnessed growth across payment categories, with increased activity in person-to-person transfers and merchant transactions.

Founded in 2009, MobiKwik serves 196 million registered users and five million registered merchants, according to its company disclosure.

The latest festive figures offer a snapshot of growing digital payment activity beyond India's largest cities.

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