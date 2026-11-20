Donald Trump invested in shares of Nvidia, Palantir and Elon Musk's SpaceX in September, at the time when these companies received major federal contracts, while its major executives met the US President. Citing a newly released financial disclosure, a CNBC report stated, 751 purchases and sales worth around $40.9 million and $148.1 million were made.

Among these AI companies, Trump's accounts made the highest investment in Nvidia, with four purchases worth between $152,004 and $380,000. Two of these transactions made on September 2 is worth as much as $350,000 combined. The accounts also sold Nvidia shares worth between $1,001 and $15,000 on September 24, the same day Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attended the state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Following this, Trump's Nvidia transactions stand at least 108 times since his return to office in 2025, worth between $27.2 million and $97.9 million.

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This comes as Trump's ties with Nvidia's former CEO raises questions after The New York Times reported that intelligence officials warned the US President over Huang's links with a suspected Chinese spy. Trump, however denied that he was warned regarding such a development, while Huang stepped down on November12.

Palantir purchases were made before the company secured two federal contracts worth $42.5 million, while SpaceX investments were made before and after a $946 million NASA contract expansion, and Nvidia purchases were made when its co-founder, Jensen Huang, maintained a close relationship with Trump.

In case of Palantir, whose technology is used by U.S. military, intelligence and civilian agencies, Trump's accounts purcahsed between $15,001 and $50,000 in Palantir shares on Septemeber 2. Another purchase of between $1,001 and $15,000 on September 9.

Just a week later, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Palantir a contract worth $10.4 million for AI-powered fraud detection.

Further, the Department of Homeland Security on September 29 awarded Palantir another $32.1 million software contract, making the two awards worth $42.5 million. On the same day, CEO Alex Karp, Musk, Huang and other technology executives met Trump the White House for a meeting on artificial intelligence.

In addition to Nvidia and Palantir, Trump's accounts purchased shares and debt in SpaceX when the company secured major NASA contract award.

The accounts bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in SpaceX debt carrying a 5.35% interest rate on September1. Over a week later, they purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 in shares of NASA and Pentagon contractor.

NASA on September 18 announced a $946 million expansion of its SpaceX contract, including three astronaut missions to the International Space Station and making the total value of the agreement to $5.92 billion. Nearly a week later, Trump's accounts purchased $15,001 to $50,000 in SpaceX shares, same day when Musk attended Trump's White House state dinner. In August, Trump's accounts bought between $1 million and $5 million in the company's debt, two days prior to signing a policy for expanding commercial space transportation.



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