Popular streamer IShowSpeed has taken his Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) playthrough to another level, reportedly spending 40 consecutive hours playing the game without sleep and reaching around 82% story completion.



Speed began streaming ahead of the game's US launch on November 19. What was initially planned as a series of shorter sessions eventually turned into a marathon, despite the streamer previously ruling out playing continuously for such a long stretch.



By the 40-hour mark, his in-game progress screen showed that he had completed around 81-82% of the story, with the "Dirty Work" mission listed on the display. Speed also told viewers that he might need another 12 hours or so to reach the ending.

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IShowSpeed's GTA VI Livestream Crosses 40 Hours As Story Progress Reaches 82%

Speed went live on YouTube and Twitch at 9 PM ET on November 18, three hours before GTA VI became available in the United States. The game launched on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



His first broadcast lasted 23 hours and 45 minutes and peaked at 392,500 concurrent viewers on YouTube. The video-on-demand version of the livestream later crossed 60 million views.



However, Speed did not stop after the first broadcast. He continued playing, crossed the 30-hour mark and eventually reached 40 hours of gameplay.

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IShowSpeed Had Promised Not To Marathon GTA VI Before Release

Before GTA VI's launch, Speed had said that he did not want to rush through a game he had waited years to play.



During a November 16 livestream, he explained that his plan was to enjoy the experience through daily streams lasting around 10 to 12 hours, rather than attempt a nonstop playthrough.

“I just don't wanna rush it… and I want you guys to play the game as well, not just watch me,” he said. He also insisted, “I will not be marathoning GTA 6, bro… I waited my whole life to play this game, bro. Why would I wanna rush it?”

However, things changed once he started playing. The storyline kept him engaged, and Speed compared the experience to watching a film, saying he wanted to find out how it ended.

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He also acknowledged viewers who were urging him to get some sleep. However, he said he would have stopped playing if he was no longer enjoying the game.



With his story progress reaching around 82%, Speed estimated that he could need another 12 hours to finish the main storyline.

" We might beat this in like 12 hours” he said.



Speed has also expressed interest in exploring optional content beyond the main story, suggesting that completing the central storyline may not necessarily bring his GTA VI playthrough to an end.

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