YouTuber and social media commentator Dhruv Rathee has urged parents to keep their children away from Grand Theft Auto VI, saying the game's violence could normalise brutality and the objectification of women.

In a post on X early on Friday, he wrote: "Keep your children STRICTLY away from this GTA-6 game."

What Rathee Said

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Rathee called the level of violence and brutality "not a joke" and claimed it would "create more psychopaths" in society. He also said it was unfortunate that most people playing the game and watching its streams are children.

His post quoted a clip shared by a user identified as Jose, who wrote in Portuguese, as translated by the platform, that there are things in games he does not agree with and that one GTA scene is among them.

The clip appears to show a graphic act of violence against a female character.

The Game's Rating

GTA VI was released on Thursday on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It is rated M for Mature by the ESRB in the US and PEGI 18 in the UK. The ESRB cited blood and gore, intense violence, mature humour, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, and use of drugs and alcohol.

In India, the game carries an IARC 18+ badge, with warnings for drugs, extreme violence, nudity and sex. Australia has placed it in its restricted R18+ category.

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There is no evidence from the ESRB rating alone that GTA VI is more violent than GTA V, which carries the same rating and essentially the same descriptors.

Parental Controls

Ratings work as guidance rather than a legal barrier in many markets. On PlayStation, parents can create a child account and block games rated above a chosen age, including Mature 17+ titles. Xbox allows similar limits through a child account under a family group.

The debate follows a record-breaking launch, with Indian creators' livestreams drawing millions of views.

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