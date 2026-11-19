GTA VI is not just creating excitement among gamers. Its November 19 launch is coinciding with a rise in workplace leave bookings across several countries, as employees plan time off around the much-awaited game.

GTA VI Launch Day Sees 32% Rise In Leave Bookings

According to Remote, leave bookings for November 19 are 32% higher than on the same Thursday in 2025. The data covers full-time employees on Remote's global platform.

November 19 has recorded the biggest increase in leave bookings for any working day in 2026 so far, excluding weeks affected by national holidays. The impact is also visible across the launch week, with all four working days from Tuesday to Friday seeing higher-than-usual bookings. The Friday after the launch has recorded a 15% increase.

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Among game launches tracked since 2022, GTA VI has recorded the highest increase in leave bookings, at 1.32 times last year's level. Battlefield 6 follows at 1.11 times, while Pokemon Legends Z-A stands at 1.10 times.

However, the figures do not necessarily mean that all these employees are taking time off specifically to play the game. Only one in 85 launch-day leave requests explicitly mentioned GTA VI, Grand Theft Auto, Vice City, Leonida or Rockstar.

Netherlands Sees Biggest Leave Rush

The Netherlands has recorded the biggest increase in launch-day leave bookings, reaching 1.58 times the level seen on the same Thursday last year. Ireland follows with a 1.50-times increase, while Spain is at 1.46 times.

India ranks fourth, with leave bookings 45% higher than last year. Portugal, Poland and New Zealand each recorded a 29% increase, while Italy, Canada and the US saw increases of 25%, 24% and 20%, respectively.

The Netherlands also topped Google's search-interest rankings for "GTA 6", followed by the UK. However, the UK did not feature among the top 10 countries for launch-day leave bookings.

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Gen Z Leads The Leave Rush

Younger employees have recorded a sharper rise in leave bookings around the game's launch. Gen Z saw bookings rise to 1.80 times the level recorded during the same period last year. Gen Z men recorded an even sharper increase, with bookings reaching 2.14 times the previous year's level.

Millennials recorded a 26% increase, while Gen X saw a more modest rise of 2%.

Finance teams recorded the biggest increase among the departments tracked, with leave bookings reaching 2.19 times last year's level. Operations followed at 1.58 times, research and development at 1.55 times, product at 1.45 times and customer support at 1.43 times.

Remote noted that department information was available for only a minority of employees, so these figures reflect the teams for which data was available.

Two-Day Break Is Most Popular

Employees are also planning more than a single day away from work. Taking Thursday and Friday off is the most popular choice, accounting for 29% of launch-day leave bookings.

Day-one-only leave makes up 22%, while 20% of employees have booked the entire launch week off. Another 8% have chosen to take Wednesday through Friday off.

The Thursday-Friday option has become more popular compared with last year, when it accounted for 19% of bookings. Day-one-only leave stood at 24%, while the full-week option accounted for 26%.

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