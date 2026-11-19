Alphabet shares surged at the opening bell on Thursday, with investors finding a fresh reason to reassess the value of Google's artificial intelligence investments. The immediate trigger was Anthropic's blockbuster IPO, which put a potential $149 billion valuation on Google's stake in the Claude developer.

Alphabet Class C shares opened at $290.66, against the previous close of $279.20. They climbed to an intraday high of $292.13, representing a gain of 4.63%. The stock later traded at $288.89, up 3.47%, according to market data.

Google's Anthropic Stake Could Be Worth $149 Billion

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Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share, above its earlier range of $70-$78. The offering raised approximately $81.3 billion and valued the AI company at around $1.5 trillion.

Alphabet is expected to hold approximately 1.79 billion Anthropic shares after the listing. At the IPO price, that holding translates into an estimated value of $149 billion.

The investment gives Alphabet exposure to Anthropic's growth beyond its own AI products. Google also supplies the company with Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which Anthropic uses to develop and run its Claude models.

It creates a financial and infrastructure relationship between the two companies.

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Gemini Launch Adds Another Catalyst

The Anthropic listing was not the only development supporting sentiment. Google also introduced Gemini 4 Neon, a new AI coding agent, adding to its efforts to compete with Anthropic and OpenAI in the enterprise AI market.

Alphabet's underlying cloud business has also been expanding rapidly. Google Cloud revenue jumped 103% year-on-year to $30.7 billion in the September quarter, supported by demand for AI infrastructure and enterprise solutions.

The rally comes after a difficult period for Alphabet shares, as investors questioned rising AI infrastructure spending and the returns on those investments.

Anthropic's IPO has offered a fresh valuation benchmark for Google's AI exposure. However, the $149 billion figure reflects the stake's value at the IPO price, not cash realised by Alphabet. Its actual value will fluctuate with Anthropic's market performance.

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