Some wedding moments are best remembered through the pictures that capture them. Anirudh Ravichander has now shared a glimpse of his celebrations with Kavya Maran, giving fans a look at some previously unseen moments.

Anirudh Ravichander Shares Unseen Photos With Kavya Maran

Days after marrying Kavya Maran, Anirudh took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Along with the photographs, the music composer wrote, “My favourite kind of magic,” with a heart emoji.

One of the pictures shows Anirudh hugging Kavya from behind as she smiles for the camera. Another captures the couple walking hand in hand while their guests cheer for them. The celebrations also had a musical touch, with Anirudh performing on stage and Kavya joining him.

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The post also includes a picture of the couple with their parents. Kavya wore a white draped skirt with a thigh-high slit, styled with a gold off-shoulder corset-style top. Anirudh opted for an all-white look with a double-breasted jacket, matching trousers and a white high-neck top.

In another picture, Kavya is seen in a champagne-gold embellished gown paired with a soft pink feathered wrap. Anirudh wore a black shirt and trousers with a grey blazer.

Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran's Self-Respect Wedding

Anirudh and Kavya married in Greece on November 11, following pre-wedding celebrations on November 10 at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens. DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr T R B Rajaa confirmed that they chose a self-respect marriage, a tradition started by Periyar EV Ramasamy and legally recognised in Tamil Nadu in 1967. The ceremony involves couples exchanging vows and garlands or rings before witnesses.

Wedding rumours had circulated since 2025, although Anirudh had earlier denied them. In October, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed the wedding and said the reception would be held in Chennai on November 21. Kavya's parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, later invited political leaders and celebrities.

Anirudh Ravichander's Upcoming Projects

Anirudh has several projects in his lineup after composing music for Love Insurance Kompany, Jana Nayagan, DC, Jailer 2 and the Telugu film The Paradise this year.

His upcoming films include Indian 3, Dharman, Arasan, Dare Devil and Sandiyar. He is also set to work on Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's project with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jr NTR's film with Trivikram Srinivas and Ram Charan's film with Sukumar.

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