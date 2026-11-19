Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, continues its theatrical run in the second week. Here's the latest update.

Box Office Collection Day 15

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has added Rs 12.52 crore to its India net collection on Day 15 so far. As per Sacnilk, the film is currently playing across 16,119 shows. Its India net total stands at Rs 856.92 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 1,023.82 crore.

The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,519.05 crore as of Day 14. The final Day 15 figures are awaited.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Hindi version contributed Rs 9.78 crore from 13,705 shows, while Kannada added Rs 1.14 crore from 718 shows. Tamil earned Rs 1.04 crore from 912 shows, and Telugu collected Rs 56 lakh from 784 shows.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. It rose to Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 before dropping to Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

Day 5 saw a major jump to Rs 107.50 crore, followed by Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7. The film earned Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week total to Rs 564.60 crore.

ALSO READ | Samay Raina Surprises India's Got Latent Contestant With Yamaha R15 Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh

In the second week, Ramayana collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. Collections then fell to Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13 and Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

ALSO READ | Inside Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's Mumbai Bungalow: 'Not A Fancy Bollywood House, But A Sanctuary'

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.