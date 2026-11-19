Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, recently gave fans a look inside their rented bungalow in Mumbai's Chembur. The couple offered a glimpse of their home through an intimate house tour, showing off a space that reflects their personal style.

Away from the sleek, minimalist interiors often seen in celebrity homes, their bungalow has a more lived-in feel, with patterned wallpapers, vintage furniture, personal memorabilia, artwork and plenty of greenery. The decor combines colour and old-world charm, giving the space a distinct character.

Swara Bhasker On Why Her Home Is A Sanctuary

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Speaking to host Nayandeep Rakshit, Swara explained that they chose the duplex bungalow after the arrival of their daughter, Rabia. They wanted a home with more space for their growing family, including room for their staff.

“I think a home is a sanctuary. A home should be a place where you get peace, where you get small joys. A home should be a safe space. This is not a very fancy Bollywood house. But for me it is a sanctuary. It is a good house for me to bring up a little child in,” she said.

The couple has made several changes to the house, including new lighting and fresh wallpapers. The living room stands out the most, featuring deep red and mustard floral wallpaper, matching curtains, wooden bookshelves, and cosy seating.

Swara shared that the mustard sofa came with the house when they moved in, so she picked the red wallpaper to complement the existing furniture and balance the yellow tones.

Swara Bhasker's Home Décor Has Personal Stories Behind It

During the tour, Swara revealed that many of the home decor items displayed around the bungalow carry personal stories. Several were gifted to the couple at their wedding, and together they reflect a mix of cultural influences. One of the pieces is an antique Nandi, while another is a framed artwork featuring the word ‘Bismillah'.

The bungalow also showcases an original work by renowned Indian artist Anjolie Ela Menon, which was gifted to Rabia when she was born. Another distinctive piece is an artwork painted on a plate. It features a poem by Punjabi poet Pash, whom Swara said is one of her favourite poets.

The couple also has a collection of books displayed across several shelves. Among the framed pieces is artwork from ‘India My Valentine', a cultural festival of protest, music, poetry and stand-up comedy that Swara, Fahad and their friend Aditi organised in February 2020.

Swara shared that the festival was where she and Fahad first became friends. The posters were later gifted to them as a wedding present by a friend.

A Playroom For Daughter Rabia

The most vibrant space in the entire home was Rabia's playroom. The space has been revamped by the couple into a bright space with colourful wallpaper, toys and books. Swara revealed that their daughter already has an impressive collection of books, with three bookshelves devoted entirely to her books.

The actress has also been thoughtful about the dolls she chooses for Rabia. She showed two body-positive dolls and a dark-skinned Barbie, explaining that she doesn't want her daughter to grow up thinking the conventional Barbie body type is something to aim for. The playroom also features Indian dolls and other toys that encourage Rabia to see a wider range of representations.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's marriage

Swara and Fahad tied the wedding knot in January 2023. The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter, Rabia, in September of the same year.

Swara and Fahad have been part of the first season of Pati Patni Aur Panga. The politician has also joined Swara during Family Week on Rise and Fall 2, where the actor was a contestant.

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