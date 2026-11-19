Meta Platforms Inc. is scouting for a senior public policy executive in India to mend its fractured relationship with the government of one of its biggest growth markets.

The social media giant is seeking a vice president of public policy, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the job hasn't been advertised publicly. Meta representatives didn't respond to a request for comment.

Senior Director Aman Jain currently leads government relations for Meta in India. His position will report to the new vice president of public policy, the people said.

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India is the largest market by users for Meta's Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp with massive headroom for sales growth. The world's most populous country is also significant for Meta's artificial intelligence ambitions, offering the company an important testing ground for deploying its open source Llama models to deepen engagement and unlock new monetization opportunities across its apps.

Yet its relationship with the federal government has faced severe tests. Earlier this year, it announced a new “username” feature on WhatsApp that allowed users globally to connect without exchanging numbers. Meta touted the feature as giving users more privacy, but India's federal government has so far thwarted its rollout over fears it could fuel online fraud. WhatsApp has more than 650 million users in India and the country's pushback on the feature imperils its success.

Meta was also caught in the crosshairs of the government over child sexual abuse material on its platforms including Instagram. Meta has since removed more explicit content from Instagram in India. In August, the company's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan apologized to Indian officials for temporarily restricting a Facebook post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The episodes were widely seen as a failure of Meta's India public policy team to assuage India's growing uneasiness with social media platforms that wield enormous influence over its citizens and have been a key tool for the country's young Gen Z population in anti-government protests this year.

Before Jain, Shivnath Thukral led Meta's government relations as vice president of public policy. He left the company last year for fintech PhonePe, while Jain joined from Amazon.com Inc. this year as senior director. By now hiring a vice president again, Meta is reverting to its old structure as it seeks to bolster the crucial and sensitive function.

Beyond Meta, companies including Google have run into regulatory friction with the Modi administration over IT rules, content and app takedowns. The Alphabet Inc. company shook up its India policy team last year, and recently promoted an insider as director of government affairs.

Public policy or government affairs roles have increasingly become key to Big Tech's expansion drive in India. The jobs offer some of the highest compensation at US tech firms' India offices but can be extremely thorny with a nationalist government at the helm.

Rare success stories include Apple Inc., whose policy team aligned the company with India's manufacturing ambitions to make the country a key producer of iPhones and a fledgling market where sales have topped $10 billion.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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