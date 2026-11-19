The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of six establishments in Mumbai, including popular food outlets 5 Spice, EVE, Chaayos and Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., over serious hygiene lapses.

The action is part of a statewide enforcement drive during which the department seized food stock worth ₹2.23 crore, suspended 23 licences and shut down eight food vendors.

One of the biggest seizures involved imported food stock worth ₹2.06 crore from DXP Ventures India Pvt. Ltd.

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The FDA discovered that maximum retail prices (MRPs) and the original production and expiration dates had reportedly been removed using thinner and reproduced. After the finding, the stock was confiscated.

Six well-known businesses in Mumbai had their licences cancelled immediately following inspections that found major hygienic infractions.

These included Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. in Fort, Chaayos in Churchgate, EVE in Santacruz West, and 5 Spice in Bandra West.

Maharashtra FDA Action: 8 Vendors Shut Down In Pune

The enforcement drive also covered Pune, where eight unregistered food vendors operating at J. M. Road Khau Galli were shut down. The authorities imposed fines amounting to ₹2.40 lakh, while 10 licences were suspended across the Pune division.

The FDA terminated the licenses of four restaurants and bakeries in Pandharpur after inspecting 54 businesses for violating food safety regulations.

In the Konkan and Nashik divisions, the department also confiscated prohibited food supplies valued at over ₹16.42 lakh. As part of the action, four FIRs were filed and seven people were taken into custody.

The FDA also suspended one licence each in the divisions of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, and Nashik. Additionally, it confiscated 68,094 worth of inferior tea mix, ghee and jelly pop from Thane, Raigad and Pune.

FDA Warns Of Strict Action Over Food Safety Violations

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department would continue taking stringent action against establishments violating food safety regulations.

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He warned that playing with public health would not be tolerated and said strict legal action would continue against those found violating the prescribed norms.

The statewide enforcement drive is aimed at checking food safety violations, preventing the sale of unsafe and mislabelled products, and ensuring that food businesses comply with the required hygiene standards.

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