A daily-wage worker from Gaya sold part of his family's agricultural land to fund his sons' education. Years later, his elder son has secured admission to a medical institute in Delhi, while the younger one is set to study engineering at BIT Mesra.

Manoj Kumar, who works as a porter in a local grain market and previously worked as a daily-wager under MGNREGA, sold one of his family's two agricultural plots to finance his sons' coaching in Kota, Rajasthan.

His elder son, Sonu Raj, scored 636 marks in NEET UG 2026 and secured admission to the Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) in Delhi, while his younger son, Monu Raj, obtained 93rd percentile in JEE Main 2026 and earned a seat in Chemical Engineering at Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra.

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Their achievements have brought recognition to a family that had limited financial resources but remained determined to prioritise education. Both brothers spent two years preparing for their respective entrance examinations at ALLEN Career Institute in Kota.

Sonu Raj: From Gaya To Medical College After Scoring 636 In NEET 2026

For Sonu Raj, becoming a doctor was an ambition that required years of preparation and considerable financial support from his parents. Despite the family's difficult economic circumstances, Sonu remained focused on his medical entrance education while studying in Kota.

His dedication eventually earned him 636 marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, clearing the way for admission to CAPFIMS in Delhi.

Following his success, Sonu acknowledged the efforts made by his parents to provide him and his younger brother with educational opportunities, India Today reported.

Monu Raj: Battled Typhoid, Jaundice To Secure 93 Percentile In JEE Main

Sonu's younger brother Monu Raj's path to engineering was extremely challenging, as he faced serious health problems while preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination in Kota. An academically strong student, Monu had previously scored 96 per cent in Class 10 and 84.5 per cent in Class 12.

His interest in engineering grew after he learnt about students from Gaya who had moved to Kota and subsequently secured admission to medical and engineering colleges.

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Inspired by their achievements, he decided to pursue coaching in Rajasthan. However, financial difficulties were not the only challenge he faced. After arriving in Kota, Monu contracted typhoid and later suffered from jaundice. He experienced episodes of a rapid heartbeat and reportedly battled a persistent fever for nearly three months.

Despite the setbacks, he continued attending classes and preparing for the entrance examination. His perseverance paid off when he secured the 93rd percentile in JEE Main 2026 and obtained admission to the Chemical Engineering programme at BIT Mesra.

Behind the brothers' achievements is the determination of their father, Manoj, who made a financial sacrifices to ensure they could access coaching facilities. Manoj's daily needs are met by him working as a porter in Gaya's grain market. He receives some commission for helping farmers sell their agricultural produce.

With the family's income proving insufficient to meet education expenses, he worked as an MGNREGA labourer to support the household.

The family owned two small agricultural land parcels, which provided food grain for personal consumption and some additional income through the sale of produce. When the sons expressed interest in pursuing further education, their parents backed them with financial assistance.

The parents' decision ultimately enabled Sonu and Monu to spend two years in Kota, where they pursued their respective career goals.

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