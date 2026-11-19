The University Grants Commission (UGC) has published a list of 32 fake universities across 11 states and Union Territories, raising concerns over the validity of degrees offered by these unrecognised educational institutions and has warned students to check if their institutions are on the list to ensure they do not waste precious time by enrolling at these fake study centres.

According to the UGC list, Delhi accounts for the largest number of fake institutions, with 12 institutes mentioned on the list. Uttar Pradesh follows with four, while other states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal, have two each.

The regulatory body's disclosure is important for students planning to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and other higher education programmes. Enrolling in an institution that lacks the legal authority to award degrees can have serious consequences for future education and employment opportunities.

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Delhi accounts for the highest number of fake uniersities with 12 of the 32 institutions identified on the UGC's list. The listed institutions use names are associated with fields such as management, engineering, law, science, vocational education and spiritual studies.

Uttar Pradesh has the second-highest number, with four institutions, including those listed in Lucknow, Aligarh and Noida. Maharashtra features two institutions, located in Nagpur and Solapur district. Take a look at the list State-Wise of Fake Universities

UGC Fake Universities List 2026: Check State-Wise Institutions

Delhi

1. Mountain Institute of Management & Technology, Nehru Place

2. World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU), Pitampura

3. Institute of Management and Engineering, Kotla Mubarakpur

4. National Institute of Management Solution, Janakpuri

5. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Alipur

6. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

7. United Nations University

8. Vocational University

9. ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place

10. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

11. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Sanjay Enclave

12. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Rohini

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Uttar Pradesh

1. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

2. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

3. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

4. Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

Andhra Pradesh

1. Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

2. Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

1. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Haryana

1. Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Jharkhand

1. Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

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Karnataka

1. Global Human Peace University, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru

2. Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur

Kerala

1. International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode

2. St. John's University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

1. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

2. National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Akkalkot, Solapur

Puducherry

1. Usha Latchumanan College of Education, Thirukkanur

2. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Vazhuthavoor Road

Rajasthan

1. Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi, Alwar

West Bengal

1. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

2. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Thakurpukur, Kolkata

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What Does UGC Say About Fake Universities?

Under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, the right to confer degrees is restricted to institutions legally authorised to do so. Section 22 of the Act specifies which institutions can award recognised degrees in India. These include universities established or incorporated under a Central Act, Provincial Act or State Act, institutions deemed to be universities under Section 3, and institutions specifically empowered by an Act of Parliament.

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