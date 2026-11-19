IndiGo is expanding its international network with additional flights connecting Delhi to three major Southeast Asian destinations, increasing travel options for passengers heading to Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand during the year-end travel season.

The airline will introduce daily non-stop services between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur from December 20, 2026. It will also add a daily frequency on the Delhi-Singapore route from the same date, taking the service to 14 departures per week.

The expansion will continue later in the month, with five additional weekly flights between Delhi and Bangkok starting December 28.

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New Flight Schedules And Frequencies

The new Kuala Lumpur service will operate as flight 6E 1033, departing Delhi at 11:45 pm and arriving at 8 am the following day. The return service, 6E 1034, will leave Kuala Lumpur at 9:35 am and reach Delhi at 12:40 pm.

For Singapore, flight 6E 1207 will depart Delhi at 7:15 pm and arrive at 3:30 am the next day. The return flight, 6E 1208, will leave Singapore at 4:30 am and land in Delhi at 7:55 am.

The additional Bangkok service will operate five days a week, on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Flight 6E 1123 will depart Delhi at 9:55 am and arrive in Bangkok at 3:40 pm. The return flight, 6E 1124, will leave Bangkok at 5:50 pm and reach Delhi at 9 pm.

All timings are local, and the schedules remain subject to regulatory approvals.

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IndiGo Strengthens Its International Connectivity

The latest additions will increase IndiGo's capacity on three important Southeast Asian routes. Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Bangkok are popular destinations for both leisure and business travellers from India.

By adding frequencies rather than relying solely on new destinations, the airline is also increasing seat availability on established international routes. The move comes as airlines look to capture demand during the peak winter travel period.

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