Samajwadi Party veteran leader Azam Khan took a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a press conference in Rampur on Thursday (November 19), saying that Hyderabad's biryani was not preferred in Uttar Pradesh.

Khan also made remarks about Owaisi's appearance, saying that keeping a beard does not make someone a Maulana or a saint.

"He is not a Maulana; he is a barrister. Just growing a beard does not make every man a Maulana or a saint. There will be many more opportunities to discuss this, but Hyderabad's biryani is not preferred here," Khan said during the press conference.

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The Samajwadi Party leader also targeted the BJP, accusing it of spreading hatred. He contrasted his party's efforts to promote peace and brotherhood with what he described as the atmosphere created by the BJP.

"Our party is organising programmes to promote a peaceful atmosphere, love and brotherhood. On the other hand, there is fire coming from the other side. If you touch the television screen, you will get burnt. We are like someone who is blind during the monsoon season; all we can see is green everywhere," he said.

Khan also spoke about the possibility of an alliance with the Congress, saying that the party was no longer what it used to be. However, he made it clear that he had no objection to an alliance, provided the arrangement was based on mutual respect.

"This is not the Congress of earlier times," he said, adding that he would have no problem with an alliance if there was a respectable agreement between the two parties.

He further noted that the Samajwadi Party would be willing to make additional concessions if required, even if it meant making sacrifices.

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